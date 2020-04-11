BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Home Secretary Priti Patel says "there are going to be problems" dealing with the unprecedented pandemic.

Tweets about this Elizabeth Cudd #FBPE RT @SkyNews: "I'm sorry if people feel that there have been failings... but we are in an unprecedented global health pandemic." Home Secre… 3 minutes ago Judith Dirom BBC News - Coronavirus: Priti Patel 'sorry if people feel there have been failings' on PPE https://t.co/FhdB8LhzO3 like she cares 🤬 4 minutes ago Kate Fitzpatrick Sydney RT @smithbarryc: Priti Patel – 'I am sorry if people feel there have been failings' on PPE. No, people don’t feel it, they KNOW there have… 5 minutes ago Fergus Haworth RT @BBCPolitics: Home Secretary Priti Patel says she is "sorry if people feel that there have been failings" in the government’s delivery o… 7 minutes ago Denise Turner RT @Prof_GD_Foster: No words. I simply have no words. With a GP wife on frontline who had to source masks and gloves from local schools &… 8 minutes ago Moeen's doosra Coronavirus: Priti Patel 'sorry if people feel there have been failings' on PPE https://t.co/OvrJE5XBlS 9 minutes ago 12Pat RT @Suewilson91: Priti Patel ‘sorry’ if people feel government has failed on coronavirus protection. What a nasty piece of work. She's jus… 16 minutes ago Craig Fraser RT @no1_nicola: This woman does'nt even know the meaning of the word ''Sorry''. She is an evil witch who could'nt spell compassion even if… 19 minutes ago