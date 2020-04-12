PA Headline

Kara Kovich RT @ChrisDJackson: HEADLINE: Socialists not endorsing @JoeBiden. This helps Biden, not hurt him. https://t.co/MNsNvslP0c 2 seconds ago

Dark Vader Wetin be this smelling headline????! 😤 https://t.co/7AUeydNUbH 3 seconds ago

MOILIN CYF RT @DouglasCarswell: Downing Street press conference. Standard of questions by journalists still dire. It’s all about them pitching some… 3 seconds ago

Jovanny @nytimes "If you just ignore the pattern of sexual misconduct, there's no evidence of sexual misconduct" is one***of headline. 3 seconds ago

Anthony 🇫🇴🇬🇧 RT @deGourlay: Unbelievable, it took three journalists and a headline writer at the @DailyMirror to diminish the loss of Sara's life by del… 4 seconds ago

BBT RT @SocialM85897394: RETWEET THIS.... ...if you think that this Guardian headline is untrue, harmful, nasty and incredibly upsetting for t… 8 seconds ago