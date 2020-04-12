Global  

Boris Johnson leaves hospital but will not return to work immediately

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Boris Johnson leaves hospital but will not return to work immediatelyThe Prime Minister will spend time recovering at Chequers following decision to discharge him from hospital in London.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit

Boris Johnson has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit 01:14

 On April 9, a Downing Street spokesman confirmed that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU).

tuiteromonce

🔮 RT @BBCBreaking: UK PM Boris Johnson leaves hospital after being treated for coronavirus, but will not immediately return to work https://t… 8 seconds ago

newsman82

Newsman82 BREAKING: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson discharged from hospital where he spent days in ICU with COVID-19 https://t.co/zXY3Wl0h4Z 20 seconds ago

LairdMichael3

Laird Michael 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇫🇴 🇬🇧 🇱🇷🇦🇺 RT @SamCoatesSky: Boris Johnson leaves hospital No10 spokesman: “The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Che… 21 seconds ago

Johncarberry9

John carberry I see the Boris Johnson co-vid Charade is over as he leaves hospital,remarkable recovery 👏🏻👏🏻 29 seconds ago

texyellowdogdem

We’re All In This Together RT @NBCNewsHealth: U.K.'s Boris Johnson leaves hospital after personal coronavirus battle https://t.co/3GvsQWPHjM 32 seconds ago

jw_tr_fx

Jw 🇪🇺 RT @YanniKouts: Boris Johnson discharged from hospital — The British PM leaves hospital, but will not immediately return to work. https://t… 36 seconds ago

ImranDev3

Imran Dev RT @ChinaDaily: #UK PM Boris Johnson leaves hospital after being treated for #coronavirus, but will not immediately return to work, BBC rep… 37 seconds ago

saranga09

sarangapathirana UK PM Boris Johnson leaves hospital after being treated for coronavirus, but will not immediately return to work: #COVID19 55 seconds ago

