Prue Leith and adopted daughter go from Cotswolds to Cambodia Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Greatt British Bake-Off presenter's daughter says growing up in Gloucestershire was like "a fairytale". The Greatt British Bake-Off presenter's daughter says growing up in Gloucestershire was like "a fairytale". 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this