Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Police chief suspended after claiming officer and ‘protector of the LGBT+ community’ died of coronavirus ‘because he was gay’

Police chief suspended after claiming officer and ‘protector of the LGBT+ community’ died of coronavirus ‘because he was gay’

PinkNews Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
A Florida police chief who allegedly claimed that a cop who died from complications from coronavirus because he is a “homosexual who attended homosexual ‘sexual’ events” has been suspended. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy Shannon Bennett was 39 when died on April 3, just a week after testing...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Police raid Chinese gambling den flouting Covid-19 curfew in Thailand

Police raid Chinese gambling den flouting Covid-19 curfew in Thailand 01:56

 An illegal Chinese gambling den was raided by Thai police where nearly a dozen people were found breaking the coronavirus curfew. The group were playing solitaire and poker in a illegal casino hidden on top of a Chinese restaurant in Pattaya, on the east coast of the country. Pattaya police...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JamesSemaj1220

JAMES #Biden2020 #DropOutBernie4Real RT @queertardo: FL Police Chief Suspended After Telling Officers That Late Gay Cop Had Died Of COVID Due To His “Lifestyle” https://t.co/P9… 3 minutes ago

mrpinkoutloud

Scott Werntz US Police chief suspended after claiming officer and ‘protector of the LGBT+ community’ died of coronavirus ‘becaus… https://t.co/HjbZj0dKN7 13 minutes ago

queertardo

queertardo FL Police Chief Suspended After Telling Officers That Late Gay Cop Had Died Of COVID Due To His “Lifestyle” https://t.co/P9b3zsaNTP 29 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս RT @pinknews: Police chief suspended after claiming officer and ‘protector of the LGBT+ community’ died of coronavi… https://t.co/9qdaAETecq 42 minutes ago

BjornTheYawper

BjornTheYawper FL Police Chief Suspended After Telling Officers That Late Gay Cop Had Died Of COVID Due To His “Lifestyle” https://t.co/aPLXWgPiR1 43 minutes ago

donrumgayjr

Don Rumgay Jr. RT @BACK2STONEWALL: FLORIDA Police Chief Suspended After Suggesting Deputy’s COVID-19 Death Linked to Being Gay https://t.co/KrnwCcQJ0L… 3 hours ago

BACK2STONEWALL

Back2Stonewall.com FLORIDA Police Chief Suspended After Suggesting Deputy’s COVID-19 Death Linked to Being Gay… https://t.co/LqOWiUlqt9 3 hours ago

AmandaEngle12

Amanda Engle RT @JanineStanwood: Davie police chief suspended after reports he linked deputy’s #COVID19 death to being gay https://t.co/FktUJnzldv @WPLG… 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.