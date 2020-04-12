Coronavirus: 'Government needs to set out lockdown exit strategy'

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

BBC Local News: Manchester -- Labour's Lisa Nandy says the UK's plan to end the coronavirus lockdown must be made clear to the public. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Oneindia - Published 1 week ago Industries seek pool testing as way to resume economic activity in batches | Oneindia News 02:47 A final word on the lockdown exit strategy and extension is awaited; India witnesses sharpest surge in coronavirus cases in single day; Migrant workers in Surat go on rampage fearing lockdown extension; CII suggest pool testing in batches to help resum economic activity; India ships...