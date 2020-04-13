Coronavirus latest: UK death toll now more than 10,000 as PM leaves hospital

Global  

Leek Post and Times Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus latest: UK death toll now more than 10,000 as PM leaves hospitalAlmost 200 cases have now been confirmed in Stoke-on-Trent, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of hospital and more updates as we get them.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: England's Coronavirus Hospital Deaths Climb To 7,248

England's Coronavirus Hospital Deaths Climb To 7,248 00:32

 The coronavirus continues to leave a staggering death toll across the globe. According to Reuters, hospitals in England reported an increase of 765 deaths on Thursday. Of the 765 people who lost their lives, 43 aged between 33 and 99 had no known underlying health condition. The new report brings...

