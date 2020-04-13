Global  

Donald Trump invites homophobic bishop who claims same-sex marriage is a ‘Satanic plot’ to give Easter blessing

PinkNews Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Donald Trump invited Harry Jackson, an anti-LGBT+ bishop who said that same-sex marriage is a “satanic plot” and that gays want to “recruit kids”, to give an Easter blessing at the White House. Bishop Jackson met with Trump and vice president Mike Pence on Friday, April 10, to give the Easter...
