Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published 2 days ago Elizabeth Hurley says coronavirus lockdown is scuppering her chances of finding love 01:19 Elizabeth Hurley says coronavirus lockdown is scuppering her chances of finding love The 54-year-old actress is planning to "make an effort" to find a man when isolation is over. Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she said: Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she said: Elizabeth is in lockdown with eight of her...