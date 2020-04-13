Belfast-born Rocky Horror star Patricia Quinn 'disgusted' by impersonation on RuPaul's Drag Race Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Belfast-born Rocky Horror Picture Show star Patricia Quinn has said she was “disgusted” by her portrayal on RuPaul’s Drag Race after being impersonated by a contestant. Belfast-born Rocky Horror Picture Show star Patricia Quinn has said she was “disgusted” by her portrayal on RuPaul’s Drag Race after being impersonated by a contestant. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this