Kate Middleton and Prince William share photo of their family home

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kate Middleton and Prince William have set up home in Kensington Palace's Apartment 1A, and they shared a lovely photo of it to celebrate Easter Sunday. Kate Middleton and Prince William have set up home in Kensington Palace's Apartment 1A, and they shared a lovely photo of it to celebrate Easter Sunday. 👓 View full article

