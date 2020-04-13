Global  

More than 11,000 people with coronavirus have now died in the UK

Wales Online Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
More than 11,000 people with coronavirus have now died in the UKThe UK's overall total number of deaths has reached 11,282 but the daily number of recorded deaths has dropped for a second day
