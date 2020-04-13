Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Scots Labour leader ignored over call to suspend councillor in anti-semitism row

Scots Labour leader ignored over call to suspend councillor in anti-semitism row

Daily Record Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Scots Labour leader ignored over call to suspend councillor in anti-semitism rowA leaked report shows UK Labour officials declined to suspend George McIrvine - even though Richard Leonard backed this measure
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Matt Hancock, Jeremy Corbyn and Archbishop of Canterbury call for public to applaud NHS [Video]

Matt Hancock, Jeremy Corbyn and Archbishop of Canterbury call for public to applaud NHS

Matt Hancock, the Archbishop of Canterburry, Sadiq Khan, Jeremy Corbyn and Jess Phillips are among those urging people to applaud the NHS as part of the Clap for Carers Campaign. Includes statements..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:20Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New Labour leader Starmer praised by Jewish groups for 'good start'

The new Labour leader held a call with community representatives about anti-Semitism in the party.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.