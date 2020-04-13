The Scottish Lowland League have decided to finish their season early, naming Kelty Hearts as champions.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tam Coyle BBC Sport - Kelty Hearts named champions as Lowland League called early https://t.co/fRLUZ8gxKl 3 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Ferguson's Kelty Hearts named Lowland champions https://t.co/fsALrdMDwS 4 minutes ago Steven Murray RT @celticrumours: Huge congratulations to Barry Ferguson's Kelty Hearts as they are named champions of the lowland league with their 6pt a… 7 minutes ago Lanier County Network Ferguson's Kelty Hearts named Lowland champions - https://t.co/jaJa0xUviL 14 minutes ago Keith Evans Kelty Hearts named champions as Lowland League called early https://t.co/vrZpgefIqb 16 minutes ago News Monger Ferguson’s Kelty Hearts named Lowland champions https://t.co/746P81S6fL 25 minutes ago FWP Scot Premier NEWS: Ferguson's Kelty Hearts named Lowland champions (via Sky Sports) https://t.co/r8db66ufYt 28 minutes ago