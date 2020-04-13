Dominic Raab says it is ‘far too early’ to relax Covid-19 lockdown rules
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said that it is “far too early” to talk about relaxing Covid-19 lockdown measures despite “positive signs” from official data.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said relaxing the coronavirus lockdown could "risk damage to both public health and the economy".
