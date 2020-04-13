Dominic Raab says it is ‘far too early’ to relax Covid-19 lockdown rules Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said that it is “far too early” to talk about relaxing Covid-19 lockdown measures despite “positive signs” from official data. 👓 View full article

