UK lockdown likely to continue until decision can be 'safely made'

Grimsby Telegraph Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
UK lockdown likely to continue until decision can be 'safely made'Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said it is unlikely the lockdown will be lifted this week during today's daily briefing.
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: PM Modi likely to address nation on possible extension of lockdown | Oneindia News

PM Modi likely to address nation on possible extension of lockdown | Oneindia News 03:22

 PM Modi likely to announce next steps for lockdown; Centre asks states to ramp up testing; Private labs endorse free testing but ask Centre to cover costs; ICMR framing protocol for plasma therapy on trialbasis for critical patients, Doctor, her sister assaulted by man for spreadin virus and more...

