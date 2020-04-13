Quiz viewers all left saying the same thing over Michael Sheen Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Sheen - who has famously played Tony Blair, Sir David Frost and Brian Clough - watched hours of tapes from the show as part of his research. Sheen - who has famously played Tony Blair, Sir David Frost and Brian Clough - watched hours of tapes from the show as part of his research. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this