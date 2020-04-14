Global  

Care homes account for half of all coronavirus deaths, study suggests

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Around half the deaths from coronavirus are happening in care homes according to data from five European countries collated in a new study.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Coronavirus Deaths, Cases Rise At Hayward Nursing Home; Health Officials Note Lack Of Communication

Coronavirus Deaths, Cases Rise At Hayward Nursing Home; Health Officials Note Lack Of Communication 03:56

 The number of coronavirus deaths at Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward increased Friday. Alameda County health officials are blaming the lack of communication on the facility. Da Lin reports. (4-10-2020)

