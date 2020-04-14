Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Dundee boss James McPake reveals all about SPFL kingmaker John Nelms

Dundee boss James McPake reveals all about SPFL kingmaker John Nelms

Daily Record Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Dundee boss James McPake reveals all about SPFL kingmaker John NelmsThe Dens Park boss knows how the managing director works as he gets set to vote on the resolution.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cwoodger93

Calum Woodger RT @Tele_Sport: In recent weeks, former Dundee and United defender Lee Wilkie and Dark Blues boss James McPake have joined the boys on Twa… 19 hours ago

Tele_Sport

Tele Sport In recent weeks, former Dundee and United defender Lee Wilkie and Dark Blues boss James McPake have joined the boys… https://t.co/ARK4Hrv7Ei 19 hours ago

PaddyMcGlone

Paddy McGlone RT @Evening_Tele: PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street with special guest James McPake 🤔 Dundee United transfer interest 🦵 Injury hell: taking d… 1 week ago

seanham84

Sean Hamilton RT @Tele_Sport: PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street with special guest James McPake 🤔 Dundee United transfer interest 🦵 Injury hell: taking dia… 1 week ago

Tele_Sport

Tele Sport PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street with special guest James McPake 🤔 Dundee United transfer interest 🦵 Injury hell: ta… https://t.co/K0s6rvaLRS 1 week ago

Evening_Tele

Evening Telegraph PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street with special guest James McPake 🤔 Dundee United transfer interest 🦵 Injury hell: ta… https://t.co/jBwiirIQGW 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.