The reason coronavirus lockdown will be lifted for some before others

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Dominic Raab said the Government does not expect to make changes to the UK lockdown this week, three weeks after restrictions were impose. Dominic Raab said the Government does not expect to make changes to the UK lockdown this week, three weeks after restrictions were impose. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: HT Digital Content - Published 3 days ago 'After it ends...': Bihar DGP warns lockdown violators as Siwan, Nawada, Begusarai sealed off 01:44 Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey warns lockdown violators as Siwan, Nawada, Begusarai were sealed off due to COVID-19 spread. He informed that the district administration has arranged for essentials and strict action will be taken against people who are roaming outside for no reason. Nationwide lockdown...