Row as Eamonn Holmes slams media over 'slapping down' of 5G virus link

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Row as Eamonn Holmes slams media over 'slapping down' of 5G virus linkPresenter Eamonn Holmes sparked a Twitter row after wading into the controversy over 5G conspiracy theories linked to coronavirus.
