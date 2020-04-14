Global  

Work and Pensions Secretary: 1.4 million claims for Universal Credit

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The number of people claiming Universal Credit as a result of the coronavirus crisis has hit 1.4 million, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said.
