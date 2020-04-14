Coronavirus crisis grows in UK care homes

Around two-thirds of care homes run by Britain’s largest care home operator have cases of Covid-19, it has emerged, as pressure mounts on the Government over a growing crisis among older people.

You Might Like

Tweets about this John Corser RT @ExpressandStar: Around two-thirds of care homes run by Britain’s largest care home operator have cases of Covid-19, it has emerged, as… 2 minutes ago Express & Star Around two-thirds of care homes run by Britain’s largest care home operator have cases of Covid-19, it has emerged,… https://t.co/VAvWyQtO8v 2 minutes ago Shropshire Star Around two-thirds of care homes run by Britain’s largest care home operator have cases of Covid-19, it has emerged,… https://t.co/runRNl44sj 4 minutes ago Care Cha RT @IndoPac_Info: As Pandemic Crisis Grows, #China Ships Shoddy Medical Supplies to #coronavirus Hit Countries Defective medical gear from… 4 days ago Luke Elkins #CEP RT @MattRogersComms: I am delighted to be joining @Become1992 as Communications Manager. It is a dream come true and I'm excited to get sta… 5 days ago TheWatcher Trump blamed the WHO for the crisis, noting that they “blew it, https://t.co/NT5MI9Uoht that's the mindset of the… https://t.co/8Wd88jlmUU 6 days ago