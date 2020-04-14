Global  

Government criticised after UK coronavirus deaths 15% higher than reported

Daily Record Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Government criticised after UK coronavirus deaths 15% higher than reportedThe daily figures released by the government are collated by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and only includes deaths in hospitals.
