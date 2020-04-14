Global  

Stirling Moss is an F1 great despite missing out on title, says Damon Hill

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Stirling Moss is an F1 great despite missing out on title, says Damon HillDamon Hill believes there should be no disputing Sir Stirling Moss' place among the all-time greats in motorsport despite him never winning the Formula One World Championship.
emeka6010

Emeka RT @AFP_Sport: "He's right up there with the great names" British racing driver Damon Hill hails Stirling Moss, who died Sunday, as one of… 21 hours ago

AFP_Sport

AFP_Sport "He's right up there with the great names" British racing driver Damon Hill hails Stirling Moss, who died Sunday,… https://t.co/DWXwXLbA4k 21 hours ago

MadMaclegend

Absolute Goose An absolute titan of motorsport, despite never winning the F1 title. And from an era where there was a very very r… https://t.co/kwbspuUoSL 1 day ago

pappito

pappito RT @radionz: Stirling Moss, the British racing driver who ranked as an all-time Formula One great despite never winning the world champions… 1 day ago

radionz

RNZ Stirling Moss, the British racing driver who ranked as an all-time Formula One great despite never winning the worl… https://t.co/lJKec4LlVk 1 day ago

theagesport

The Age Sport Stirling Moss, the British racing driver who ranked as an all-time Formula One great despite never winning the worl… https://t.co/uMJxIGgQ3m 1 day ago

SachinDPatange

Sachin Patange Legend of the Sport. Still revered by F1 fans despite retiring nearly 60 years ago. RIP Sir. https://t.co/39fHdhddwM 2 days ago

sbb_sport

SBB SPORT British great Stirling Moss dies at 90 after long illness LONDON (Reuters) - Stirling Moss, the British racing driv… https://t.co/WwoGJlNyJw 2 days ago

