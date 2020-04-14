Global  

Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £1.4m for NHS

BBC News Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Tom Moore vows to keep walking laps of his garden in aid of NHS Charities Together.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Army veteran raises £1 million for NHS

Army veteran raises £1 million for NHS 00:31

 99-year-old Army veteran Tom Moore has raised more than £1 million for the NHS by aiming to walk 100 laps of his garden before turning 100. So far his Just Giving page has had nearly 100,000 supporters.

