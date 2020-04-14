Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Quiz and The Nest: TV dramas score highly in Easter ratings battle

Quiz and The Nest: TV dramas score highly in Easter ratings battle

BBC News Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Around 10 million viewers in total watch ITV's drama and BBC One's The Nest on Easter Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Quiz and The Nest: TV dramas score highly in Easter ratings battle: Around 10 million viewers in total wa… https://t.co/f4RlRypQae 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.