Quiz and The Nest: TV dramas score highly in Easter ratings battle Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Around 10 million viewers in total watch ITV's drama and BBC One's The Nest on Easter Monday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Quiz and The Nest: TV dramas score highly in Easter ratings battle: Around 10 million viewers in total wa… https://t.co/f4RlRypQae 12 minutes ago