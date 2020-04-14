Global  

First UK-built ventilators delivered to hospitals after production line boost

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 14 April 2020
The first UK-built ventilators backed by a consortium of leading manufacturers have been delivered to hospitals over the weekend, with another device now in final clinical trials.
