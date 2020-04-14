These guys had only been on a few dates before being forced into isolation together. Now they’re living a fairytale lockdown romance Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Aaron Hussey and Reed Badman had only been on five dates when they found themselves plunged into coronavirus lockdown together. Three weeks later, they’re officially a couple – and they both say coronavirus lockdown has helped them get to know each other without the usual distractions. Aaron, 34, and Reed, 25, first... 👓 View full article

