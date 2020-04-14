Bill Oddie remembers his friend and comedy partner Tim Brooke-Taylor
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () Bill Oddie has remembered his friend and comedy partner, Tim Brooke-Taylor, as an “extremely amiable, nice bloke” and the type of person you would not “think twice about asking for a favour”.
The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor has died aged 79 after contracting coronavirus. The actor, best known as part of the 1970s comic trio, died on April 12. Alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, their TV show attracted millions of viewers in its heyday.