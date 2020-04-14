Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Cue screams, because Zac Efron has signed up for a High School Musical reunion

Cue screams, because Zac Efron has signed up for a High School Musical reunion

PinkNews Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Zac Efron is reuniting with the cast of High School Musical for a special Disney singalong this week. The world might be in the throws of the coronavirus pandemic, but that won’t stop East High Wildcats from being in this together. High School Musical director Kenny Ortega confirmed the cast will reunite for Disney’s...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Zac Efron to reunite with High School Musical castmates for Disney singalong

Zac Efron to reunite with High School Musical castmates for Disney singalong 00:41

 Zac Efron and his High School Musical castmates are to reunite for a Disney Family Singalong on Thursday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.