The fascinating true story behind Mrs America, the new Cate Blanchett series about the conservative who fought against equality – and won
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () Phyllis Schlafly became notorious in the ’70s for her fight against the Equal Rights Amendment. Almost fifty years on, Cate Blanchett is revisiting her story in Mrs America. Mrs America, which starts on Wednesday (April 15), revisits Phyllis Schlafly’s fight against the Equal Rights Amendment, which if passed...
