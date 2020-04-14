Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Care home residents dance a 'stay safe' message

Coronavirus: Care home residents dance a 'stay safe' message

BBC News Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The care home says it wants to show residents' families they are ok during the lockdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Care home residents using festival cabins to meet relatives

Care home residents using festival cabins to meet relatives 01:39

 A Dutch company that normally supplies portal cabins to festivals for music enthusiasts to sleep is, is supplying them to nursing homes so that residents can meet relatives in a safe space. Joe Davies reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sylviaireland

Sylvia Ireland RT @itvlondon: 'Forgotten and undervalued' - @riachatter hears the plight of care home residents and staff on the frontline of the coronavi… 14 seconds ago

antnry

Anthony RT @Channel4News: “It’s the most soul-destroying thing that I’ve ever experienced.” Care home owner Anita Astle speaks about the emotional… 3 minutes ago

soyahmedia

SOYAHMEDIA Care home residents and staff feel 'abandoned' in face of coronavirus cr... https://t.co/jTDfVVtFw7 via @YouTube #coronavirus 4 minutes ago

itvlondon

ITV London 'Forgotten and undervalued' - @riachatter hears the plight of care home residents and staff on the frontline of the… https://t.co/IRJMLD7AEY 4 minutes ago

beaubouquets1

Michelle Maclean @GMB @piersmorgan @susannareid100 What I dont comprehend about this awful situation Why are the aged residents actu… https://t.co/TKZ9wWdvcG 5 minutes ago

beaubouquets1

Michelle Maclean @GMB @julietdunlop What I dont comprehend about this awful situation Why are the aged residents actually dying of c… https://t.co/7ssmVoo9Sz 5 minutes ago

beaubouquets1

Michelle Maclean @piersmorgan What I dont comprehend about this awful situation Why are the aged residents actually dying of covid 1… https://t.co/VLZlcYVPDE 8 minutes ago

LoopNewsBB

Loop Barbados Figures show hundreds of COVID-19 deaths in UK nursing homes https://t.co/ANgSh9n5oC The boss of one of Britain'… https://t.co/N35EzBum8c 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.