Potential Newcastle takeover moves a step closer Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A potential takeover of Newcastle by Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners moved a step closer after legal documents were drawn up and filed with Companies House. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Potential takeover of Newcastle United moves a step closer https://t.co/ujJyXXjtWm 8 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Potential takeover of Newcastle United moves a step closer https://t.co/3F4sz689av 8 minutes ago