Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > More tough times ahead in fight against Covid-19, warns Chancellor

More tough times ahead in fight against Covid-19, warns Chancellor

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned that the Government will not be able to protect every UK business and every household during the Covid-19 pandemic and that there will be more “tough times” ahead.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Chancellor: More tough times ahead in fight against Covid-19

Chancellor: More tough times ahead in fight against Covid-19 01:08

 Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned that the Government will not be able to protect every UK business and every household during the Covid-19 pandemic and that there will be more “tough times” ahead.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

trickytrev533

Trickytrev53 RT @SkyNews: Chancellor @RishiSunak has warned there will be "hardship ahead", and that the government "won't be able to protect every job… 3 minutes ago

OvlovUltra

ⓄⓋⓁⓄⓋ RT @standardnews: Two million people could lose jobs amid coronavirus crisis in UK https://t.co/CbojjfCYaL 5 minutes ago

robindavey01

Robin Davey RT @thetimes: Britain should prepare for tough times ahead, the chancellor warned yesterday as the financial watchdog predicted that lockdo… 9 minutes ago

standardnews

Evening Standard Two million people could lose jobs amid coronavirus crisis in UK https://t.co/CbojjfCYaL 13 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Chancellor @RishiSunak has warned there will be "hardship ahead", and that the government "won't be able to protect… https://t.co/b7gHQn7Y1E 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.