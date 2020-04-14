More tough times ahead in fight against Covid-19, warns Chancellor

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned that the Government will not be able to protect every UK business and every household during the Covid-19 pandemic and that there will be more "tough times" ahead.



