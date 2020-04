CNN anchor Don Lemon tears into Donald Trump’s botched coronavirus handling after losing his friend, LGBT+ activist Robby Browne to the virus Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CNN anchor Don Lemon slammed Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic after losing a close friend, the LGBT+ activist and property developer Robby Browne, to the disease. Browne was a much-loved LGBT+ campaigner and philanthropist who raised millions for HIV-related causes. He had been fighting cancer for... 👓 View full article

