Paddy McGuinness debuts shock new hairstyle - and leaves fans stunned Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Take Me Out presenter, who is a dad-of-three, shared his new look on Instagram. The Take Me Out presenter, who is a dad-of-three, shared his new look on Instagram. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this