Grieving mother believes 17-year-old daughter was shot and killed for being ‘in a happy relationship’ with another girl
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () A grieving mother in Nashville, Tennessee has demanded justice for her 17-year-old daughter, who was shot and killed last week. Ashanti ‘Ace’ Posey, 17, was driving with another person in the city on April 9 when she was fatally shot. Police investigating the incident have alleged that her death the shooting...
