Coronavirus food appeal tops £30k – and council matches public’s generosity

Brighton and Hove News Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
An appeal to raise money to provide food for vulnerable and isolated people in Brighton and Hove during the coronavirus crisis topped £30,000 in just 21 days. And now the generous public response has been matched by Brighton and Hove City Council which has also donated £30,000. The council said that...
