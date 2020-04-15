Global  

Final Hillsborough memorial service cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The final Hillsborough memorial service, which was due to take place at Anfield on Wednesday, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
