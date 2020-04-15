Final Hillsborough memorial service cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The final Hillsborough memorial service, which was due to take place at Anfield on Wednesday, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Gill James RT @talkRADIO: Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham: "It breaks my heart" that the final Hillsborough memorial service has been postpon… 1 minute ago Mingle RT @smtm__LFC75: Today would've been the 31st & final Hillsborough service, which was to be held at Anfield, has been called off because of… 12 minutes ago talkRADIO Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham: "It breaks my heart" that the final Hillsborough memorial service has bee… https://t.co/Llc0Nk6m46 29 minutes ago Christine Evans RT @GranadaReports: People are being urged to take to their doorstep for two minute's applause for those who died. It'll take place at 6 m… 33 minutes ago Hay RT @PA: The final Hillsborough memorial service, which was due to take place at Anfield on Wednesday, has been postponed due to the coronav… 33 minutes ago noel phillips Final Hillsborough memorial service cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/x6imNX3KOc 56 minutes ago