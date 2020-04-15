Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Glasgow warehouse converted into temporary morgue amid coronavirus pandemic

Glasgow warehouse converted into temporary morgue amid coronavirus pandemic

Daily Record Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Glasgow warehouse converted into temporary morgue amid coronavirus pandemicThe warehouse at Hillington Industrial Estate near Braehead shopping centre will be ready to open by Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Stevenrobson71

Steven Robson RT @SkyNews: #Coronavirus: A warehouse outside Glasgow is being converted into a temporary mortuary to store up to 1,700 bodies https://t.c… 2 hours ago

JohnLeoNo1087

DeepBlue Coronavirus: Warehouse in Glasgow converted into morgue to fit 1,700 bodies. It really brings it into focus when… https://t.co/fxpgpqSIZc 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.