Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: 99-year-old war veteran raises over £4m for NHS by walking around his garden

Coronavirus: 99-year-old war veteran raises over £4m for NHS by walking around his garden

Independent Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
'It seems almost like fairy land to think that we started off at 1,000 to a sum of money that's not believable, is it?' says Captain Tom Moore
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: 99-Year-Old Army Veteran Raises £4.5m For NHS With Back Garden Laps

99-Year-Old Army Veteran Raises £4.5m For NHS With Back Garden Laps 00:54

 Army veteran, Tom Moore, raised more than £4.5m to help the NHS during the pandemic, more than clearing his original fundraising target of £1,000. He did 100 laps of his back garden in Bedfordshire ahead of his 100th birthday later in the month.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaryamG60076680

Maryam G* RT @Independent: 99-year-old war veteran raises over £4m for NHS by walking around his garden https://t.co/Wdz71RP0ev 33 seconds ago

princeauwall

Auwal Abubakar RT @legitngnews: Despite being 99 years, this war veteran has raised $2.5m (N962.5m) for British health workers for fight against coronavir… 3 minutes ago

legitngnews

Legit.ng Despite being 99 years, this war veteran has raised $2.5m (N962.5m) for British health workers for fight against co… https://t.co/BDYi6wFndJ 3 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent 99-year-old war veteran raises over £4m for NHS by walking around his garden https://t.co/Wdz71RP0ev 5 minutes ago

chand2579

Chandresh Narayanan RT @ReutersIndia: Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old war veteran, has raised $2.5 million for Britain's health workers by attempting to walk… 12 minutes ago

ReutersIndia

Reuters India Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old war veteran, has raised $2.5 million for Britain's health workers by attempting to… https://t.co/7gTQkiOPSA 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.