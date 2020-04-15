Coronavirus: 99-year-old war veteran raises over £4m for NHS by walking around his garden

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

'It seems almost like fairy land to think that we started off at 1,000 to a sum of money that's not believable, is it?' says Captain Tom Moore 👓 View full article



