Piers Morgan orders Care Minister to 'stop laughing' in explosive interview

Carol Worthington Piers Morgan orders Care Minister to 'stop laughing at 4,000 care home deaths' https://t.co/fO4BxF3tTr 7 minutes ago

Sian Thomas #GTTO So... Piers holds the government to account in our upside down world. 'Piers Morgan orders Care Minister to 'stop l… https://t.co/TUbVQsQWkP 8 minutes ago

ian mchaffie RT @Shackviral: Furious Piers Morgan orders Care Minister to 'stop laughing at 4,000 care home deaths' - Why since #Corbyn has stood down a… 12 minutes ago

Michael Fairbrother RT @MirrorTV: Piers Morgan orders Care Minister to 'stop laughing at 4,000 care home deaths' #GMB https://t.co/QflskBa4aX https://t.co/fcJG… 12 minutes ago

Martin Sawyer MIoJ 🌈 When #PiersMorgan orders Care Minister to 'stop laughing at 4,000 care home deaths' you know we’re really in a bad… https://t.co/gazNYWzHH6 20 minutes ago

j RT @source2602: Piers Morgan orders Care Minister to 'stop laughing at 4,000 care home deaths'. Pathetic Woman Who Wont Support Nursing Sta… 24 minutes ago

Kat hill I haven't watched, I fear it may tip me over the edge, 😡😡😡 Piers Morgan orders Care Minister to 'stop laughing' in… https://t.co/V89AMdrg4o 32 minutes ago