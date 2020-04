New app notifies you that you have no new notifications every 30 seconds Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

A TECH start-up has launched a new app that notifies you every 30 seconds that you do not receive notifications, saving you checking for yourself. 👓 View full article

