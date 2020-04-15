Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Spectacular meteor shower expected to light up Bristol's skyline this month

Spectacular meteor shower expected to light up Bristol's skyline this month

Bristol Post Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Spectacular meteor shower expected to light up Bristol's skyline this monthThe Lyrid meteor shower is the first of many displays which are expected to light up the night sky during April.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: The Lyrid Meteor Shower Could Shoot Fireballs Across the Sky

The Lyrid Meteor Shower Could Shoot Fireballs Across the Sky 00:58

 The Lyrid meteor shower is set to peak April 21st-22nd with up to 20 meteors per hour! But it’s already started, so you could even see a few meteors now.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MCRNBM

MCRN RT @bmgazette: The Lyrid meteor shower this week is expected to put on a spectacular natural show in the skies. https://t.co/WOEZ1aDS8u 21 minutes ago

MacarthurAd

Macarthur Advertiser The Lyrid meteor shower this week is expected to put on a spectacular natural show in the skies. https://t.co/x29q7Jludw 2 hours ago

bmgazette

BlueMountainsGazette The Lyrid meteor shower this week is expected to put on a spectacular natural show in the skies. https://t.co/WOEZ1aDS8u 2 hours ago

HawkGazetteNews

HawkesburyGazette The Lyrid meteor shower this week is expected to put on a spectacular natural show in the skies. https://t.co/XtCRuaKiQw 2 hours ago

fairfieldtoday

Fairfield Champion The Lyrid meteor shower this week is expected to put on a spectacular natural show in the skies. https://t.co/aZQMh9txJZ 2 hours ago

Liverpool_Champ

Liverpool Champion The Lyrid meteor shower this week is expected to put on a spectacular natural show in the skies. https://t.co/4wpLrHNnvt 2 hours ago

theleadernews

The Leader The Lyrid meteor shower this week is expected to put on a spectacular natural show in the skies. https://t.co/5CY3Fn6La3 2 hours ago

jojonyc45

jojoinmnusa RT @JackRevered: Look up for a spectacular show! The annual Lyrid meteor shower peaks Tuesday night into Wednesday, with some 18 meteors p… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.