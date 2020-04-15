Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Piers Morgan defends ‘uncomfortable’ interview with care minister on GMB

Piers Morgan defends ‘uncomfortable’ interview with care minister on GMB

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Piers Morgan has defended a live interview he conducted with care minister Helen Whately, which sparked more than 600 complaints to Ofcom, saying it was not as “uncomfortable” as the conditions for the carers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

country88985215

countryboy Piers Morgan defends ‘uncomfortable’ interview with care minister on GMB https://t.co/9G5zd5fthv via @yahooNewsUK 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.