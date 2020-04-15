Global  

Captain Tom Moore, 99, raises more than £5 million pounds for NHS charities

Hereford Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
INSPIRATIONAL 99-year-old army veteran Tom Moore has now raised more than five million pounds to help doctors and nurses on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19.
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: 99-Year-Old Army Veteran Raises £4.5m For NHS With Back Garden Laps

99-Year-Old Army Veteran Raises £4.5m For NHS With Back Garden Laps 00:54

 Army veteran, Tom Moore, raised more than £4.5m to help the NHS during the pandemic, more than clearing his original fundraising target of £1,000. He did 100 laps of his back garden in Bedfordshire ahead of his 100th birthday later in the month.

