Trump condemned after moving to halt payments to World Health Organisation

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Donald Trump has been condemned around the world after saying he was cutting off US payments to the World Health Organisation during the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the body of failing to do enough to stop the virus from spreading.



