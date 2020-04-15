Ellie Goulding helps provide phones for homeless people

Global  

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Ellie Goulding has helped secure 400 mobile phones which will be given to homeless people to help them through the coronavirus lockdown.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Ellie Goulding helps provide mobile phones for homeless people during coronavirus pandemic

 Ellie Goulding has teamed up with homeless charity Crisis to supply 400 homeless people with mobile phones to help them stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

