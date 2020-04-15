Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Celebrate Shakespeare with emojis and pets, Royal Shakespeare Company says

Celebrate Shakespeare with emojis and pets, Royal Shakespeare Company says

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The Royal Shakespeare Company is asking people to celebrate Shakespeare despite closed theatres – with pets and even emojis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

grangefieldward

Carol Clark RT @GrangefieldEng1: Today is Shakespeare's birthday🎉. To celebrate, can you to tell us which of his famous plays is being told in emojis b… 7 hours ago

GrangefieldEng1

Grangefield English Today is Shakespeare's birthday🎉. To celebrate, can you to tell us which of his famous plays is being told in emoji… https://t.co/jAbmLUnAra 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.